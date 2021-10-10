Transfer news: Erling Haaland will snub Real Madrid if they sign Kylian Mbappe - report

Erling Haaland will not move to Real Madrid next summer if the Spanish side sign Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The two hottest young talents in world football are expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Mbappe will be a free agent on June 30 and he continues to be linked with a transfer to Madrid, who had a £171.7m bid for the France international rejected on transfer deadline day in August.

Haaland is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2024, but a release clause making him available for around £66m will be activated next summer.

The German outfit are hoping to persuade Haaland to spend one more year at Signal Iduna Park.

The Norwegian has not yet made a decision on his future, but a departure in 2022 looks most likely.

However, we will not see Mbappe and Haaland lining up together for Madrid - or any other club.

That is according to a report by Marca which states that the Dortmund striker fears he would have to share the limelight with Mbappe at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland would prefer to be the main man at another club, and he is willing to reject Madrid if they complete the signing of Mbappe.

The news will come as a boost to Haaland's various other suitors, including a trio of Premier League clubs.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with the 21-year-old in recent months.

PSG and Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on Haaland, who has scored 68 goals in 67 games for Dortmund.

Whereas Madrid appear to be the only show in town when it comes to Mbappe, the race to sign the Norway international is wide open.

The saga will no doubt take plenty of twists and turns even before the transfer window officially opens next summer.

In the meantime Haaland will focus on what he does best: scoring goals.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The 50 best players of the 2000s

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns