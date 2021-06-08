Transfer news: Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal told Ben White price

Brighton defender Ben White has emerged as a transfer target for three Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The centre-back enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at the Amex Stadium last term, having shone during a loan spell at Leeds in 2019/20.

White’s performances at club level earned him international recognition, and he was chosen by Gareth Southgate to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on White.

But the report states that Brighton have slapped a £50m price tag on the 23-year-old, who came through the club’s academy.

Albion hope that will be enough to deter interest in White, but a strong showing at the European Championship could make him even more appealing to the likes of United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“We know some of our best players aren’t going to be with us for ever and, if the right offer comes along and they want to leave, then they can go,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said recently.

However, the Seagulls are under no financial pressure to sell one of their prized asset, with White still having another three years to run on his contract.

His versatility - he can play in a back four, a back three or as a holding midfielder - makes him an integral member of Graham Potter’s squad.

White made 36 Premier League starts for Brighton last term, missing just 225 minutes of top-flight action across the entire season.

He is in contention to start for England against Croatia on Sunday, as Southgate looks set to opt for a three-man backline.

White will be fully focused on his country right now, but United, Arsenal and Liverpool will be closely watching his performances for Euro 2020.

All three sides are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer, although the Reds have already agreed a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate.

