UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slams European Super League founders

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has condemned Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for relaunching the European Super League during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Plans for the Super League have been dropping via social media, as rumours ramp up that the founders of last year's doomed competition want to bring it back once more.

As more details come out, it seems as if the English sides are not involved this time around, with the Telegraph journalist Sam Wallace reporting that "Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will say on Thursday that he is prepared to take the fight back to UEFA over the European Super League".

“I’m sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project," Ceferin said via video link at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London

“Look, first they launched their nonsense of an idea in the middle of a pandemic; now we’re reading articles every day that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of a war.

“Do I have to speak more about those people? They obviously live in a parallel world.

“And while we are saving players together with other stakeholders, while we are working to help in a terrible situation, they work on a project like that.”

More on the European Super League

THE BIG QUESTIONS European Super League: Is it just a bluff to get more out of the Champions League?

LAST TIME AROUND European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

GARY PARKINSON The six steps that made the Super League inevitable