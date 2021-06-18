Watch England vs Scotland at Euro 2020: Towering John Stones header hits woodwork in first half's best chance
By Conor Pope
The England defender nearly put the Three Lions ahead after just 10 minutes
England centre-back John Stones was the unlikely source of the best goalscoring opportunity during the early period of tonight's game against Scotland.
The Manchester City defender leapt to meet a corner just after 10 minutes of the match had been player, and sent a powerful header towards goal – only to be denied by the post.
Mason Mount's delivery was inch-perfect for the 6ft 2in Stones to meet, unchallenged, on the edge of the six-yard box, and was unlucky not to put the Three Lions ahead.
What a chance that is! 😮Stones meets a corner from close range... but his effort cannons back off the post #ENGSCO | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/cXH2L7UQiuJune 18, 2021
The moment was probably the best goalscoring chance of the first half, which was a nervy affair – and which Scotland may feel they had the better of otherwise.
