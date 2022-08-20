Watch: Mikel Arteta's light bulb team talk in Arsenal All or Nothing documentary
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used a light bulb in an attempt to motivate his players against Brighton last season. They lost.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used a light bulb and referenced Thomas Edison during a team talk against Brighton last season, Amazon's All or Nothing documentary has shown.
Ahead of the Premier League clash at home to the Seagulls in April, Arteta pulled out a light bulb in an attempt to motivate his players in their – ultimately unsuccessful – pursuit of a top-four finish.
The Gunners had lost their previous match 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Arteta called for a 'connected' team with 'electricity' on the pitch against Brighton.
"Edison invented the light bulb," Arteta told his players as they gathered in a circle in the dressing room ahead of the game.
Holding up a light bulb to his players, he added: "Today I want to see a team that is connected, because a bulb by itself is nothing."
Helped by a member of his staff, he then connected the light bulb and raised the illuminated object.
"I want to see a team that is connected with each other and that shines," he said.
"And you want to transmit to him light and energy, passion and how you play football, and you too the same."
Unfortunately for Arteta and Arsenal, the light bulb moment did not have the desired effect as the Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Brighton – a second of three straight defeats.
Arsenal did go on to win five of their last seven Premier League games, but ultimately missed out on a Champions League place to north London rivals Tottenham.
