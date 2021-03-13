West Ham transfer news: Hammers monitoring Slavia Prague forward

West Ham could make their latest signing from Slavia Prague this summer, with the Hammers said to be keeping an eye on sought-after forward Jan Kuchta.

Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who featured in Slavia’s 1-1 Europa League last 16 first leg draw with Rangers.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham joined their three fellow Premier League clubs in scouting Kuchta on Thursday night.

Kuchta, who has represented the Czech Republic up to under-21 level, rejoined the Czech champions last summer after spending the 2019/20 campaign with Slovan Liberec. He’s scored 13 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season.

Slavia are currently 11 points clear of Prague rivals Sparta at the top of the Czech First League and are in with a chance of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals for the second year running.

West Ham have also been linked with Kuchta’s teammate Abdallah Sima. The 19-year-old Senegalese winger is Slavia’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in league and cup and is also rumoured to have attracted the attention of Arsenal and Juventus.

The Hammers have got great value out of their two signings from Slavia last year, with defenders Vladmir Coufal and Tomas Soucek – the Premier League’s top-scoring defender with an impressive eight goals – playing pivotal roles in the David Moyes’ side’s pursuit of Champions League football. They sit two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in-hand ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers