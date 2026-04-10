England World Cup 2026 warm-up friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica finally confirmed

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Florida venues locked in for England's friendlies prior to World Cup 2026

Elliot Anderson of England looks on during the international friendly match between England and Japan at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2026 in London, England.
England midfielder Elliot Anderson (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England supporters planning their trips to the World Cup can now make arrangements for the Three Lions' pre-tournament friendly matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday, June 11 and England start their Group L campaign with a fixture against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

England confirm World Cup 2026 warm-ups against New Zealand and Costa Rica

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general overall aerial view of Raymond James Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

England will play New Zealand in Tampa Bay, Florida (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA revealed the cities and venues for England's Florida sojourn on Thursday, with the team set to play their first match of the summer against fellow World Cup 2026 participants New Zealand in Tampa Bay on Saturday, June 6.

"The Raymond James Stadium is home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hosted Super Bowl LV in 2021," said the FA. "It will stage England men’s third meeting with New Zealand, with the previous two matches with the All Whites both coming in June 1991."

England's second friendly will be played against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday, June 10 – one week before their first World Cup match. Costa Rica missed out on qualification for World Cup 2026, with Haiti qualifying from their second CONCACAF group.

"The Inter&Co Stadium is home to both MLS side Orlando City and Orlando Pride of the NWSL," said England's governing body.