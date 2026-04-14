FIFA World Rankings: Latest rankings ahead of World Cup 2026

Where does Messi's Argentina come among the greatest in the world right now?

Even as World Cup 2026 draws near, predicting the outcome doesn't get any easier.

The FIFA World Rankings are an imperfect but useful way to track the progress of every men's international football team in the world. The 211-team ranking isn't a reliable predictor of future results but it serves up the broad strokes of how the contenders have been getting on.

World Cup 2026 is just a couple of months away and the top end of the April update to the FIFA World Rankings reflects the difficulty of fixtures played by the top teams before they name their World Cup squads.

FIFA World Rankings: the latest points of each international men's team, with World Cup 2026 on the horizon

Since 2018, the FIFA World Rankings have been calculated by adding or subtracting points from each team's existing total depending on results in the rankings window, in this case the April update covering fixtures in the second half of March 2026.

The weight of additions and deductions is determined in part by the importance of the matches in question and the relative standard of the opposition, as well as factors like extra time and penalty shoot-outs being required.

Who are the top-ranked international teams in the world?

France now top the FIFA World Rankings (Image credit: Nike / France)

It's all change at the top of April's FIFA World Rankings, with World Cup 2022 runners-up France jumping two places into first.

European champions Spain drop to second and world champions Argentina to third. Argentina won both of their March matches but played Mauritania and Zambia while Les Blues beat Brazil and Colombia.