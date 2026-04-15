Why just one of the 16 World Cup 2026 stadiums is allowed advertising after 18 months of FIFA talks

The collision of the World Cup and American sport makes for an uneasy compromise in some regards. Gianni Infantino's tenuous grip on the meaning of the former means some of those difficulties are simply ignored, but sponsorship remains a bone of contention.

World Cup 2026 will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, perhaps the region most affected by FIFA's clear expectation that its own partners are given sole exposure in and around World Cup stadiums no matter what's usually there.

Consequently, many of the 16 venues for World Cup 2026 will be operating under generic, unsponsored names while they're under FIFA's jurisdiction this summer, as is normal World Cup practice.

Which World Cup 2026 stadium will keep its advertising despite FIFA rules?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (Image credit: Getty Images)

All but one of this year's 16 venues will change their names, the exception being the already unsponsored BC Place in Vancouver, though it will technically have the city's name appended to it for the summer.

BMO Field, the other Canadian stadium, will be Toronto Stadium for World Cup purposes. All three Mexican stadiums will change – even the legendary Estadio Azteca ordinarily operates under a sponsored name – and the United States venues will be Miami Stadium instead of Hard Rock Stadium, Boston Stadium instead of Gillette Stadium, and so on.

Yet so integrated are these commercial partnerships that a simple name change will not suffice. In the case of the extraordinary Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the branding is quite literally part of the fabric of the building.

"Soccer’s global governing body requires all World Cup venues to scrub themselves of pre-existing branding," reports The Athletic. "t has extended the requirement to skyward-facing logos or lettering on stadium roofs, the type that is only visible from airplanes or overhead camera angles.