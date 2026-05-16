How to watch WSL 2026 final day: Live Stream & TV Details as Man City lift the trophy

Watch all matches on the WSL's final day, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Women's Super League final day: key information • Date: Saturday, 16 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

After Arsenal dropped points to Brighton, Manchester City wrapped up the Women's Super League title, their first in 10 years.

They are, however, yet to lift said trophy and will be doing so on conclusion of their match against West Ham United.

With all 12 teams in action on the final day, FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the WSL from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the final day. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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How to watch the WSL in the UK

All six matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, specifically on the app, the Main Event and Premier League channels.

Packages start at £35/month for Sky and include loads of WSL action. Alternatively, you can stream through NOW Sports with packages starting at £14.99/day.

Watch the WSL in the US

US fans can watch every game of the WSL final day on ESPN Select. Prices start at just $12.99/month for their base plan.

WSL final day preview

Newly-crowned WSL champions Manchester City are yet to celebrate their league title, their first in 10 years, in front of fans.

They face West Ham and will be hoping to end their season with another victory before they lift their trophy in east London.

At the bottom of the table, Leicester have already confirmed 12th place and will face a play-off later this month to determine their fate.

The final day of the season will mark some goodbyes: most notably Millie Bright, Chelsea captain, who retired from football a few weeks ago. She is getting a send-off at Stamford Bridge after 12 years at the club.

Elsewhere, Beth Mead is leaving Arsenal, Bethany England is leaving Spurs, and rumours continue swirling about the fate of names including Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Manchester City's Bunny Shaw and Arsenal's Katie McCabe.

The battle for second place remains firmly on - it is Arsenal's spot to lose but just a point against Liverpool will be enough to keep Chelsea third.

Matches

All games are 1pm kick-offs.

West Ham United v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Liverpool v Arsenal

London City Lionesses v Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Leicester