How to watch Celtic vs Rangers for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Old Firm Derby

Watch Celtic vs Rangers for free from anywhere in the world as Martin O'Neill's side aim to bounce back a week on from Old Firm defeat. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-Off Time: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 9:00pm AEST
- Free Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network (US)
- TV Channels: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Celtic already have a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to six wins out of six. They would be eight points clear of Rangers with a win at Celtic Park today but the Gers gave themselves a boost with a win across the city last weekend.
It was Glasgow vs Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup exactly a week ago and the Gers picked up an emphatic 3-0 win.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Celtic vs Rangers online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Celtic vs Rangers for free?
Yes, Celtic vs Rangers is free to watch in the US with CBS Sports Golazo Network showing the game at no cost.
You don't even require a subscription or account — just click the link above and stream.
Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Celtic vs Rangers from anywhere
Away from home for this Old Firm derby clash? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Celtic vs Rangers. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
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📺 Stream Celtic vs Rangers
Watch Celtic vs Rangers in the UK
Celtic vs Rangers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It's a 12:00pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.
Watch Celtic vs Rangers on Sky Sports
You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. You can add it to an existing Sky package for £20/month with Now Sports offering a cord-cutting option.
Watch Celtic vs Rangers in the US
CBS Sports Golazo Network will be streaming Celtic vs Rangers for free. You can also watch it on Paramount+.
Watch Celtic vs Rangers on Paramount+
Prices start at $8.99/month for Paramount+ with 2026/27 coverage including the Scottish Premiership, Champions League, Europa League and Carabao Cup.
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in Australia
In Australia, you can watch Celtic vs Rangers on beIN Sports.
This game will go out on the beIN Sports 1 channel.
Watch the Scottish Premiership on beIN Sports
Scottish Premiership games are shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia. Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.
Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership 2026/27 preview
Celtic's Premiership form only tells part of the story. Martin O'Neill's side have cruised through their league matches, give or take a close-run result, but last week's loss exacerbated a miserable month otherwise.
After tumbling out of Champions League qualifying on the back of a stunning collapse against LASK, they started their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a 3-1 loss at home to Ferencvaros.
If that's the worst possible preparation for the derby, Derek McInnes and Rangers are flying. After processing their own European demise, they've built a run of four consecutive wins in the league and their cup results have been stellar.
Today is a different test entirely. Rangers have won one of their league derbies at Parkhead in each of the last two seasons but they are a rarity.
Home dominance in the derby is likely to be strengthened by the ban on away supporters at the games between Celtic and Rangers this season. Rangers will be an island in the East End and that's a lonely place to be.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Celtic 2-1 Rangers
Celtic have endured a tough week but we think they'll end it on top.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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