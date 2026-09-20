How to watch Celtic vs Rangers for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Old Firm Derby

Rangers are looking for back-to-back wins over Celtic

Watch Celtic vs Rangers for free from anywhere in the world as Martin O'Neill's side aim to bounce back a week on from Old Firm defeat. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Celtic already have a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to six wins out of six. They would be eight points clear of Rangers with a win at Celtic Park today but the Gers gave themselves a boost with a win across the city last weekend.

It was Glasgow vs Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup exactly a week ago and the Gers picked up an emphatic 3-0 win.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Celtic vs Rangers online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Celtic vs Rangers for free? Yes, Celtic vs Rangers is free to watch in the US with CBS Sports Golazo Network showing the game at no cost. You don't even require a subscription or account — just click the link above and stream. Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers from anywhere

Away from home for this Old Firm derby clash? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Celtic vs Rangers. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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📺 Stream Celtic vs Rangers

Watch Celtic vs Rangers in the UK

Celtic vs Rangers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It's a 12:00pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. You can add it to an existing Sky package for £20/month with Now Sports offering a cord-cutting option.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers in the US

CBS Sports Golazo Network will be streaming Celtic vs Rangers for free. You can also watch it on Paramount+.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers on Paramount+ Prices start at $8.99/month for Paramount+ with 2026/27 coverage including the Scottish Premiership, Champions League, Europa League and Carabao Cup.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Celtic vs Rangers on beIN Sports.

This game will go out on the beIN Sports 1 channel.

Celtic vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership 2026/27 preview

Celtic's Premiership form only tells part of the story. Martin O'Neill's side have cruised through their league matches, give or take a close-run result, but last week's loss exacerbated a miserable month otherwise.

After tumbling out of Champions League qualifying on the back of a stunning collapse against LASK, they started their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a 3-1 loss at home to Ferencvaros.

If that's the worst possible preparation for the derby, Derek McInnes and Rangers are flying. After processing their own European demise, they've built a run of four consecutive wins in the league and their cup results have been stellar.

Today is a different test entirely. Rangers have won one of their league derbies at Parkhead in each of the last two seasons but they are a rarity.

Home dominance in the derby is likely to be strengthened by the ban on away supporters at the games between Celtic and Rangers this season. Rangers will be an island in the East End and that's a lonely place to be.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Celtic have endured a tough week but we think they'll end it on top.