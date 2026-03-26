Denmark vs North Macedonia Free Streams: TV Channels for World Cup play-off semi-final

Watch Denmark vs North Macedonia in this World Cup play-off qualifier semi-final, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Denmark are bidding to bounce back after crucially missing out on top spot in Group C after losing their final qualifying game against Scotland.

North Macedonia won just three times in qualifying and finished third in Group J. They will have to be at their best to progress here.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Denmark vs North Macedonia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Denmark vs North Macedonia for free?

YES. Denmark vs North Macedonia will be streamed completely free in Ireland on Virgin Media Play with English commentary.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Denmark vs North Macedonia from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Denmark vs North Macedonia is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Denmark vs North Macedonia in the UK

Prime Video will have a pay-per-view of Slovakia vs Kosovo in the UK.