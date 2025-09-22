How to watch the Ballon d’Or: Live stream details for the ceremony

The 2025 Ballon d’Or award winners will be announced tonight with the eyes of the football world on the award ceremony in Paris.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to lift the main award at tonight's Ballon d'Or awards, as the odds-on favourite to win the men’s award for the first time in his career, while Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to land her third consecutive women’s award.

Here are all the details on how to watch the event.

How to watch

Ousmane Dembele is the odds-on favourite to win the men's award. (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

KEY INFORMATION Date: Monday 22 September

Time: 7pm BST

Streaming: ballondor.com

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 7pm (BST) and be hosted by Kate Scott and 1987 winner Ruud Gullit.

The ceremony will be live streamed on ballondor.com

Watch the Ballon d'Or wherever you are in the world

