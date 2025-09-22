How to watch the Ballon d’Or: Live stream details for the ceremony



Here's how to watch the Ballon d'Or live stream, with Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati the favourites to win the prestigious awards tonight

The Ballon d'Or trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Ballon d’Or award winners will be announced tonight with the eyes of the football world on the award ceremony in Paris.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to lift the main award at tonight's Ballon d'Or awards, as the odds-on favourite to win the men’s award for the first time in his career, while Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to land her third consecutive women’s award.

Here are all the details on how to watch the event.

How to watch

Paris Saint-Germain&#039;s French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring the 0-4 during the UEFA Champions League football match VfB Stuttgart vs Paris Saint-Germain in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on January 29, 2025.

Ousmane Dembele is the odds-on favourite to win the men's award. (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
KEY INFORMATION

Date: Monday 22 September
Time: 7pm BST
Streaming: ballondor.com

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 7pm (BST) and be hosted by Kate Scott and 1987 winner Ruud Gullit.

The ceremony will be live streamed on ballondor.com

Peter Fitzpatrick

Peter writes freelance for FourFourTwo and has previous experience at Evening Standard and Football365 among several others. He now works for us alongside OneFootball, the Sporting News and Stats Perform. One of the very few Irish people living in London and even fewer to support Manchester United, he spends time away from football rewatching TV shows and attempting to play tennis.

