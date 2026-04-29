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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal for FREE: Live stream details and TV Info as the Gunners head to the Metropolitano

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Can Arsenal take a huge step towards Budapest?

Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates following the team&#039;s victory in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and Sporting Clube de Portugal at Arsenal Stadium
Arsenal defender Gabriel (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
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