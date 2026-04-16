How to watch Newcastle United live streams from anywhere
Your guide to watching every Newcastle United game this season
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If you’re a big Newcastle United fan, or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Newcastle game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.
- Fixture: Newcastle v Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday April 18
- Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10am ET
- Streaming: USA Network
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
After decades of disappointment, Newcastle finally ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy in 2024/25, beating Liverpool at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup.
They also qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons under Eddie Howe, but this term they have struggled for consistency - albeit they are still in the hunt for European qualification.
Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Newcastle United in the 2025/26 season.
Date
Opponent
Competition
UK Stream
US Stream
April 18
Bournemouth (H)
Premier League
USA Network
April 25
Arsenal (A)
Premier League
N/A
Peacock
May 2
Brighton (H)
Premier League
Peacock
- Read More: Premier League 2025/26 TV Guide