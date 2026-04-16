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How to watch Newcastle United live streams from anywhere

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Your guide to watching every Newcastle United game this season

Newcastle are back in the Champions League this season
How to watch Newcastle United live streams from anywhere (Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re a big Newcastle United fan, or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Newcastle game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Newcastle United: Next Fixture

  • Fixture: Newcastle v Bournemouth
  • Date: Saturday April 18
  • Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10am ET
  • Streaming: USA Network
  • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

They also qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons under Eddie Howe, but this term they have struggled for consistency - albeit they are still in the hunt for European qualification.

Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Newcastle United in the 2025/26 season.

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Newcastle United: Upcoming Fixtures

Date

Opponent

Competition

UK Stream

US Stream

April 18

Bournemouth (H)

Premier League

Sky Sports

USA Network

April 25

Arsenal (A)

Premier League

N/A

Peacock

May 2

Brighton (H)

Premier League

Sky Sports

Peacock