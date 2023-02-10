Arsenal vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 3pm GMT

Looking for an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Brentford is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Arsenal can move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table by beating Brentford on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta will be looking for a response from his team after they were beaten 1-0 by Everton last time out.

Only Newcastle are currently on a longer unbeaten run than Brentford, who beat Southampton 3-0 last weekend.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny for Saturday's London derby.

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, but Shandon Baptiste could be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Form

Arsenal's loss at Goodison Park last weekend ended a run of 13 matches without defeat in the Premier League.

Brentford have not lost any of their last nine games in the top flight, fuelling talk of a potential push for European qualification.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Arsenal vs Brentford.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Brentford will be played at the 60,260-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Brentford kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.