Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal (opens in new tab) vs Manchester United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Manchester United is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

League leaders Arsenal entertain fellow form team Manchester United in the pick of this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners' charge towards a first title in 19 years shows no sign of slowing down, and they return to their home patch having comfortably dispatched Tottenham 2-0 in last Sunday's North London derby.

United suffered a minor setback in midweek, conceding a 91st-minute equaliser away to Crystal Palace, but Erik ten Hag's side had won their previous nine games in all competitions – culminating with a 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal have had a full week off, so Mikel Arteta ought to name the same 11 which started at Spurs; the Gunners remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, while Mohamed Elneny is a doubt.

As for United, Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek – who's out for the season – are the confirmed injury absentees, with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial doubtful; Casemiro serves a one-match ban after he picked up his fifth booking of the season against Palace.

Form

Arsenal have dropped just seven points all season, with their sole defeat coming back in September – away to United... The Gunners drew 0-0 with Newcastle in their last home outing, dropping points at the Emirates for the first time since last April.

Third-placed United may not have been able to make it 10 wins on the trot, but they have still won five of their last six Premier League games (four out of five since the World Cup).

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the 60,260-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday January 22 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.