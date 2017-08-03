Besiktas announce Alvaro Negredo with hilariously cringeworthy unveiling video

The Turkish Super Lig champions have been busy bolstering their squad this season, and their team isn't without a few big characters.

Besiktas's squad now boasts the likes of Quaresma, Pepe and former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel who, if you didn't know already, enjoys social media rather a lot.

With their players' help, the Istanbul-based club's social media team thought it would be a good idea to announce the signing of former Middlesbrough striker Negredo through a budget video starring Portuguese duo Quaresma and Pepe.

In basic English, Quaresma – who has been at Besiktas since 2015 – asks Pepe to join the club (er, which he already did).

To spread the word, Pepe in turn gets on the blower to ask Negredo the same question – and sure enough, the Spaniard agrees to join the Turkish giants on a three-year deal (they miss out the contractual bit thankfully).

Brace yourself for some cartoon graphics, horrible acting and Eurotrash background music. This may be the worst (but best) player unveiling yet.

