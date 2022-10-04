Best football boots for winter 2022: The latest ranges from Nike, Adidas, Puma and more

If you're somebody who tends to play their football on real grass during the colder months, you'll want to find the best football boots for winter.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed for softer and wetter playing surfaces. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots for soft ground.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Most weightless Mercurial boots ever Colourways: White/Off Noir/Coconut Milk, Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White/Volt, Barely Green/Blackened Blue/Total Orange, Yellow Strike/Barely Grape/Coconut Milk/Sunset Glow | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Beth Mead Today's Best Deals View at NIKE (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Unbelievably light Tighter around your feet Great traction

The latest in the peerless Nike Mercurial range, the Air Zoom Superfly IX, dropped in July 2022 and was given its first run out at the Women's Euros. They're worn this season by some of the biggest stars in the men and women's game, and will be seen extensively at Qatar 22.

Aside from looking drop dead gorgeous, in FFT's opinion at least, the Air Zoom Superfly IX is among the lightest boots on the market and offer unbeatable traction even on the muddiest surfaces – making them ideal for speedy attacking players. The almost sticky skin on the upper is designed to assist with your touch, passing and shooting, while also offering decent protection.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Phantom GT2 Elite The choice for speedsters and passers alike Colourways: Glacier Ice/Yellow Strike/Sunset Glow/Black, Black/Summit White/Bright Crimson/Dark Smoke Grey, aser Orange/Total Orange/Bright Crimson/Black | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Touch and control feels great Top boot for passing players

In one TV commercial for the Nike Phantom, the greats of the game build up these boots to be mysterious and lethal in equal part. Rino Gattuso trashes his office in rage and confusion while his former comrade Andrea Pirlo conjures an inky storm from the comfort of his vineyard, as French house duo Justice soundtrack the scene.

The latest iteration of the Phantom boots look 80s-inspired and worn by the likes of Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne. While they're the least-known of all the American brand's efforts, they're among the best: suitable for strikers or full-backs, offering control, lightness and a design somewhere between the Mercurial and the Tiempo.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas X Speedportal Boots straight from the feet of Mohamed Salah – via Rick and Morty Colourways: Solar Green/Core Black/Solar Yellow, Core Black/Solar Red/Solar Green | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass, turf | As worn by: Mohamed Salah, Alessia Russo, Lionel Messi Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Redesigned heel Extremely light Few colours just yet Very slim fitting: you may need the next size up

Released in conjunction with a specially made Rick and Morty short, the Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are a natural evolution from the last X model while upgrading on the look, feel and comfort of the model.

We were blown away when they landed. These are the best-looking Xs in years, with a freshly-designed heel and the brand-new, textless Adidas logo. Bravo.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Future)

Nike Mercurial Superfly VIII Elite Last season's efforts but by no means old news Colourways: Football Grey/Light Marine/Laser Blue/Blackened Blue, Black/Metallic Silver/Cave Stone/Metallic Gold, Chlorine Blue/Marina/Laser Orange | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Beth Mead Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Stunning design with slick curves and colours Weightless and comfortable Design is one of Nike's busier Mercurials Nike have since brought out a new model

Last season's Nike offering, but still a cracking choice. In our Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 football boots review, we praised the lightness of these boots in particular. At just 190g, this is among the lightest boots ever, despite being made from a material that does offer genuine protection and durability. They're so noticeably light, that even FFT (not quite blessed with the speed, say, of a young Theo Walcott) felt the difference in a game situation. They also offer great traction thanks to a unique stud pattern and are tight on the foot without any chance of coming off.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Future)

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite Comfortable, versatile and stylish Colourways: Black/Iron Grey/Black, Team Red/Mystic Hibiscus/Bright Crimson/White, Grey Fog/Sapphire/Volt, Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold/Metallic Dark Grey, Guava Ice/Sunset Glow/Yellow Strike | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass, indoor, turf | As worn by: Virgil van Dijk, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane Today's Best Deals View at NIKE (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Versatile: worn by goalkeepers and strikers alike Great for wide feet Durable Not Nike's flashiest boots Few colourway options

The latest Tiempos are extremely comfortable and durable, and among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g.

They feature a number of nifty little gadgets, including memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help you shoot, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping attacking players can change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past defenders.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Future)

Puma Future Z Lazertouch Proper leather... but still light Colourways: Black/White/Gold | Studs: Firm ground, multiground, artificial ground, soft ground, turf | As worn by: Neymar Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Leather Extremely light Classic design White sole/black leather not for everyone Lack of colourways

In our recent Puma Future Z Lazertouch football boots review, we praised the authentic leather used in boots worn by some of the nippiest wingers in world football. Neymar's version of the Future Z are lighter still, made by synthetic material as opposed to the leather on the Lazertouch, so you have a choice.

The boots are a fantastic fit, offer superb traction, look stunning and are light enough to make you feel as if you're wearing carpet slippers. The Future Z is geared towards attacking players specifically.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Getty)

New Balance Furon V6+ Pro New Balance's worthy competition to the big boys Colourways: White/White/Orange, 'Impulse', Black/Alpha Pink, Raheem Sterling Jamaica Edition: Yellow/Green, White/Alpha Pink, Bleached Lime Glo/Citrus Punch, Black, Cobalt | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial ground | As worn by: Harvey Elliott, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Lightweight, colourful and with touches of blue and red across them that just look beautiful, the New Balance Furon V6+ Pro are an absolute triumph. These boots will give strikers the edge in a foot race since they're so weightless – but they're also comfortable, too.

These are the boots that the likes of Sadio Mané and Bukayo Saka wear. Perfect for a speedster... and they look the business, too.

The boots come in both soft ground and firm ground versions, with the former offering longer, metal studs across the soleplate.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas World Cup The definitive Adi boot for soft ground Colourways: Black/white | Studs: Soft ground Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Adidas US (opens in new tab) Utterly timeless Cheaper than most boots Built for comfort over style

One for the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like World Cups, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, with buttery soft K-leather ensuring your feet have room to breathe while staying warm and dry. The World Cup is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime.

The boots come only in soft ground a ground version, offering screwable metal studs across the soleplate.

Here at FourFourTwo, our boot testing procedure is all about getting boots on our feet and personally trying them out in kickabouts, training sessions and matches. Our writers test each pair over a number of weeks, in various playing conditions, in order to get a proper idea of what they're like on a football pitch.

This is the best way to find out if boots are better suited for firmer or softer ground, what level of traction they offer and how else they're geared towards improving a player's game. We're passionate about football boots and regularly attend launch events and Q&As to get as much information as possible from manufacturers and designers before we begin.

All of our reviews are honest (despite working with brands, nobody can "buy" a good review from us) and we always have real footballers in mind when giving recommendations.