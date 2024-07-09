Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 star to play in England?
More than 100 players at this summer's European Championship currently represent an English club
As a glance at the Euro 2024 squad lists demonstrates, England is one of the most exciting and lucrative places in the world to play football.
The Premier League is firmly established as one of the ultimate destinations for all aspiring footballers, but the Championship has its charms too.
Second-tier sides like Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Watford are amongst the 27 English clubs to have representatives at this summer's Euros.
We're giving you 15 minutes to name the 114 Euro 2024 stars that play their club football in England.
The England and Scotland squads understandably account for a sizeable proportion of that total, but there are players from as far afield as Albania, Georgia and Ukraine to get too.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!
