Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 to have scored 15 or more goals for their country?

Goals are a precious commodity, especially in the latter stages of a major tournament, where just one moment of magic can prove decisive.

In tense, tight matches, teams will instinctively look to their most prolific marksmen to make the difference.

Even if many of them haven't performed at their best, Euro 2024 has still been blessed with some of the greatest goalscorers in the history of international football.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: PA) QUIZ How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?

We're giving you 10 minutes to name the 37 Euro 2024 stars who have scored 15 or more goals for their countries.

There's a good spread outside of the elite nations too, with 19 of the tournament's 24 participants represented.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!



Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name the top scorers in Euro 2024 qualifying?

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Quiz! Can you guess these 50 Euros stars from their career path?

Quiz! Can you name the most valuable English players, according to Transfermarkt?