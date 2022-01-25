Birmingham City v Peterborough United live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Birmingham City v Peterborough United live stream, Tuesday 25 January, 7.45pm GMT

Peterborough United will be looking to boost their survival chances when they face Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Posh are currently three points adrift of safety, but Reading's dismal form and their two games in hand offers hope that Darren Ferguson's side can get out of trouble.

They will need to undergo a substantial improvement if they are to finish above the dreaded dotted line, though. Peterborough have only won one game since the end of October, and have lost 12 of their 13 away matches to date. That is surely unsustainable, and Ferguson will be desperate for a positive result at St Andrew's in the latest round of midweek fixtures in the Championship.

A victory here would put the pressure on Reading and Cardiff above them. The former have taken one point from the last 18 on offer; the latter, two. But Peterborough still need to do more to reel one of those teams in.

Birmingham are only four points above the drop zone but it would be a surprise to see them sucked into the relegation battle. They have a 12-point buffer above the bottom three and will extend that to 15 if they emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Birmingham finished 18th last season and currently occupy the same position in the table, but Lee Bowyer's side are just five points adrift of the top half. Birmingham will hope a 2-1 victory over Barnsley at the weekend kick-starts an uptick which sees them get closer to the sanctuary of mid-table.

Jack Marriott is likely to begin the match on the bench for Peterborough, who will be without Dan Butler and Idris Kanu. Ronnie Edwards will undergo a late fitness test and West Brom loanee Callum Morton could make his Posh debut. Peterborough won the reverse fixture 3-0 and will be hoping for a similar outcome here.

Birmingham will have to make do without Ivan Sanchez, Marcel Oakley, Adan George and Troy Deeney for Tuesday's encounter.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 January. See below for international broadcast options.

