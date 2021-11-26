Black Friday TV deal: Samsung 40-inch HD TV now just £279.00

The Black Friday TV deal of the year. This Samsung 40-inch full HD smart LED TV is just £279 today. That is a whopping 50% saving on regular price. The perfect companion for watching the footy on a Sunday afternoon.

SAVE NOW Order your Samsung 40-inch HD smart TV here

Enjoy crisp and clear Full HD picture quality with HDR. Samsung Hyper Real Engine ensures vibrant images that bring every moment to life – from Jurgen Klopp's gurning face to a crisp outside of the boot pass from Joao Cancelo. A slim TV with a designed to look elegant from any angle, giving you less TV and more picture.

Samsung TV Plus provides instant access to loads of extra free TV channels, straight out of the box (all you need is an internet connection). There are movies, entertainment, sports, news and children's channels. No need for sign-ups, subscriptions or credit cards – it's 100% free.

This smart TV boasts built-in Wifi, Ethernet connection, Bluetooth, one USB port and two HDMI sockets. It also comes with a stand and wall mount, meaning you can set it up wherever suits you and your home.

The perfect companion for watching the football and, with a World Cup on the horizon, you'll want to take advantage of this offer while you can.

What are you waiting for? Save £50 on this Samsung 40-inch HD TV now

