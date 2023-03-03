Brighton v West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton v West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Brighton v West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton v West Ham isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brighton and West Ham are both in need of points as they chase very different objectives in this Premier League clash.

The Seagulls have launched a surprise assault on the European spots this season, but an undeserved 1-0 defeat to Fulham last time out was damaging, as it saw them drop behind the Cottagers into eighth.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men bounced back with a 1-0 FA Cup win away to Stoke in midweek, and they will now be looking to close the four-point gap to Fulham and Liverpool above them.

West Ham are in the thick of a relegation scrap and go into the weekend in 16th place, two points above the drop zone.

David Moyes’ side earned a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out in the league, but come into this one on the back of a 3-1 FA Cup exit at Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Levi Colwill are out for Brighton, while Billy Gilmour is unlikely to recover in time from a muscular problem and Pervis Estupinian is a doubt.

West Ham are without Kurt Zouma, Lukasz Fabianski, Maxwel Corney and Vladimir Coufal.

Form

Brighton: WLDWW

West Ham: LWLDD

Referee

Stuart Atwell will be the referee for Brighton v West Ham.

Stadium

Brighton v West Ham will be played at The Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v West Ham kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

