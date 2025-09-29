How to watch Everton vs West Ham: Live streams, TV details and preview for Monday Night Football clash
Monday Night Football is back! Here's your guide to Everton v West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium
Monday Night Football returns to our screens as Everton hosts West Ham United, and FourFourTwo is here with all the details on how you can watch the game live wherever you are situated around the world.
• Date: Monday 29 September 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Everton are on the up under David Moyes and will hope for another raucous crowd as they host West Ham United on Monday.
The former Hammers boss returns to face his old club and spirits are currently high on Merseyside after an impressive start.
The same cannot be said about West Ham, with Graham Potter still facing increasing pressure over his position.
It's just one win for his side so far this term as that came against Nottingham Forest in MD3.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Everton vs West Ham online, on TV and from anywhere.
Watch Everton vs West Ham in the UK
Everton vs West Ham is Monday Night Football's highlight and coverage begins in the UK and Ireland at 18:30 BST.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are your destinations for comprehensive football from Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Watch Everton vs West Ham in the US
In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Everton vs West Ham.
You can watch the game online via Sling, Fubo, or another cord-cutting cable service that carries USA Network.
How to watch Everton vs West Ham in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs West Ham through Stan Sport.
Watch Everton vs West Ham from anywhere
Everton vs West Ham: Premier League preview
It's been a difficult week for Moyes and his side, losing to rivals Liverpool and then crashing out of the Carabao Cup in a matter of days.
The Toffees were unlucky in their defeat at Anfield and most would suggest they were the better side in the second half of the derby.
Jarrad Branthwaite is yet to play this season, and Merlin Rohl also continues to step up his recovery from a hip problem.
There will be no Tomas Soucek through suspension for the Hammers, having been sent off against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be hoping to be available after missing the last two outings with a stomach problem.
West Ham United’s first-ever visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium will hope to bring success but Everton are yet to concede there and may have their work cut out.
The Hammers' biggest-ever top-flight win at Everton was a 4-0 First Division victory at Goodison Park way back on 10 April 1929. Vivian Gibbins helped himself to a hat-trick on that very day.
Everton vs West Ham: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Everton 2-0 West Ham
Everton seem to be a different beast on home soil, and West Ham's poor run of form speaks for itself. We are expecting another win for the Toffees.
