Can Liverpool win the Quadruple? Here's how likely it is to happen

In 2001, Liverpool managed to win three trophies – the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup – to win what Manchester United fans mocked as being the 'Mickey Mouse Treble'.

Well they wouldn't be mocking if Jurgen Klopp's side achieves the unbelievable this season. The addition of Luis Diaz has given the Reds another gear – and competing on four fronts, this side could become the first to win every major trophy at their disposal, having secured the League Cup already.

Is it going to happen? Or just a pipe dream? Let's analyse the last 17 matches of the season…

FA Cup

Fixtures: Nottingham Forest, semi-final, final

The FA Cup has eluded Liverpool ever since Steven Gerrard's wonder strike sent the 2006 edition to extra-time. They've had a lot of bad luck over that time and been beaten by a fair few underdogs.

For some Reds, a win under the arch would be a massive deal: but it won't be easy. Strong teams have made it to the semis and in two one-off ties at Wembley, anything can happen.

Champions League

(Image credit: Getty)

Fixtures: Benfica (two legs), semi-final (two legs), final

Liverpool could be five games away from glory in the Champions League – and the next round is against beatable opponents.

Benfica are up next before one of Bayern Munich or Villarreal. The Reds beat the Bavarians the last time they won the trophy, which bodes well – and with big wins over Manchester City and Chelsea in Europe and in big finals in recent years, the history favours Klopp's side. Anfield will have to be rocking for the next two knockout rounds – and of course, luck would have to play a part, too.

Premier League

(Image credit: PA)

Fixtures: Watford, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool still have a tough run to finish the season, playing rivals and big sides alike – and there are banana skins there, too. Manchester City are still ahead in the table, which makes the game at the Etihad between the champions and the challengers particularly tasty.

But Liverpool are on a rich run of form, having won nine in a row in the league and only lost twice all season. The momentum is certainly with the Reds and with the depth in attack these days, they can afford to rotate.

