Chelsea v Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea v Leeds United live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 3.00pm GMT

Chelsea v Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea v Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea v Leeds United isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Chelsea are desperate to halt a dreadful run of form and relieve some of the pressure mounting on manager Graham Potter against fellow strugglers Leeds United.

The Blues haven’t won any of their last six games in all competitions and head into the weekend on a three-match losing streak in which they’ve failed to score a single goal.

Potter’s job is reportedly hanging by a thread (opens in new tab), with the former Brighton boss earning three wins in his last 17 games in charge, a run that has left Chelsea in 10th place, 14 points outside the top four.

Leeds have also been in bad form recently, but new manager Javi Gracia oversaw a crucial win on his debut against Southampton last weekend.

United are 17th, hovering one point above the relegation zone, and will be looking to add to a league-low haul of six points taken on the road this season.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Thiago Silva is the latest player to join Chelsea’s bulging injury list after the Brazilian suffered knee ligament damage against Spurs.

He joins Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja on the sidelines, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic are doubts with concussion and illness respectively.

Gracia also has several issues to contend with: Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees and Maximilian Wober, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk are doubts.

Form

Chelsea: LLLDD

Leeds United: LWLLD

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Chelsea v Leeds United.

Stadium

Chelsea v Leeds United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea v Leeds United kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.