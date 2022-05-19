Chelsea v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Leicester City live stream, Thursday 19 May, 8pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup final defeat by Liverpool when they host Leicester on Thursday.

The Blues pushed Jurgen Klopp's side all the way at Wembley, but for the second time this season they were beaten by the Reds on penalties in a cup final. Thomas Tuchel could not have many complaints about how his team performed over the 120 minutes, but the fine margins went in Liverpool's favour.

Chelsea may still have work to do in the Premier League. At the time of writing, they have still not wrapped up their place in next season's Champions League, and a defeat by Leicester would leave their fate unresolved heading into the final day. On the flip side, a victory over Brendan Rodgers' side would be enough to secure a third-place finish for Chelsea.

The Foxes thrashed Watford 5-1 at the weekend to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League for only the third time all season. It is no coincidence that Leicester's form has started to pick up now that some key players are back from injury, and Rodgers will now be eyeing a top-half finish.

Leicester will conclude their campaign against Southampton on Sunday, but they will first be looking for only their second win at Stamford Bridge in the last 20 years.

Chelsea will have to make do without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, neither of whom will play again until next term. Timo Werner felt something in the warm-up against Liverpool and is a doubt for Thursday's encounter, but Kai Havertz is hoping to be involved in some capacity as he continues his comeback from a hamstring problem.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Ryan Bertrand, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Hamza Choudhury. Papy Mendy could be passed fit in time to feature, though the midfielder is likelier to be on the bench than in the starting XI.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 May. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

