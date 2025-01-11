Clubs who won three or more FA Cups

The world’s oldest cup competition, the FA Cup has been won by more than 40 different clubs since its inception way back in 1871.

More than 20 clubs have lifted the famous trophy twice or more, with a fair few of them getting their hands on it at least three times.

These are the most successful sides in FA Cup history…

Sheffield Wednesday

The Sheffield Wednesday squad who won the 1906/07 FA Cup with the trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

The older of the two professional clubs in the Steel City, Sheffield Wednesday won their first two FA Cups as The Wednesday, defeating Wolves and Everton respectively in the finals of 1896 and 1907, both played at Crystal Palace.

They got their hands on the trophy for a third time in 1936, winning a 4-2 thriller against West Brom at Wembley under their current name.

West Ham

Trevor Brooking and Frank Lampard Sr celebrate with the FA Cup after West Ham's victory over Arsenal in the 1980 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Winners in the 60s, 70s and 80s, West Ham lifted their first FA Cup in 1964, twice coming from behind to beat Preston North End in the final.

But the Hammers’ most notable triumph in the competition was their third in 1980, which they clinched as a Second Division side, Trevor Brooking’s goal stunning top-flight Arsenal at Wembley.

Sheffield United

The Sheffield United team who won the 1914/15 FA Cup with the trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

Sheffield United recorded their maiden FA Cup success shortly after their arch-rivals, thrashing Derby County 4-1 in the final of 1899.

The Blades picked up the trophy three more times between then and 1926, winning finals against Southampton, Chelsea – in 1915, the last final before football in England stopped due to the First World War – and Cardiff City.

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton captain Nat Lofthouse lifts the FA Cup after victory over Manchester United in the 1958 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Bolton won three of their four FA Cups between 1923 and 1929, before adding the most recent in 1958.

The Trotters’ maiden victory came in the very first game at the original Wembley: a 2-0 win over West Ham in what became known as the ‘White Horse Final’, thanks to the efforts of mounted police officer George Scorey and his horse Billie in clearing the pitch of hordes of fans prior to kick-off.

Wolves

The Wolves team who won the 1948/49 FA Cup with the trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

Founded in 1877, Wolves tasted FA Cup glory for the first time 16 years later, when they beat Everton 1-0 in the final at Manchester’s Fallowfield Stadium.

They won it again 1908, 1949 – when captained by the club’s greatest-ever player, legendary England defender Billy Wright – and 1960, scoring three goals in the final on each occasion.

Wanderers

A plaque at the Oval commemorating the first ever FA Cup final in 1872, which saw Wanderers beat Royal Engineers 1-0 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dominant force during the formative years of the FA Cup, the original Wanderers – so named as they didn’t have a set home ground – won the first two editions of the competition, defeating Royal Engineers in 1872’s inaugural final at the Oval, and five of the first seven.

Wanderers claimed their next three Cups in succession from 1876 to 1878, before disbanding in 1887. Five FA Cups in 28 years of existence: solid going.

West Brom

West Brom captain Len Millard lifts the FA Cup after victory over Preston North End in the 1948 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Multiple FA Cup winners in both the 19th and 20th centuries, West Brom first claimed the famous trophy after beating Preston North End in the 1888 final.

The Baggies made it five in 1968, club legend Jeff Astle notching the winner against Everton in extra time – having scored in every previous round that season.

Everton

Everton celebrate with the FA Cup after victory over Manchester United in the 1995 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Having lost two finals, Everton made it third time lucky and lifted the FA Cup with victory over Newcastle in 1906.

The Blues won it another four times between then and 1995 – defeating Manchester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford and Manchester United – and were the only Merseyside winners until Liverpool got their hands on the Cup for the first time in 1965.

Blackburn Rovers

The Blackburn team who won the 1927/28 FA Cup with the trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

One of only two clubs to win three consecutive FA Cups, along with Wanderers, Blackburn were victorious in 1884, 1885 and 1886 – eclipsing the town’s other club of the era, 1882/83 winners Blackburn Olympic.

Rovers clinched another two Cups back-to-back in 1890, when they demolished Sheffield Wednesday 6-1, and 1891, with their maiden Wembley triumph in the competition coming in 1928.

Newcastle

Newcastle players pose with the FA Cup after victory over Manchester City in the 1955 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Having won their first FA Cup in 1909, getting the better of Barnsley in a final replay, Newcastle added another in each of the 1920s and 1930s, before a short spell of dominance during the first half of the 50s.

The Magpies lifted the trophy in 1951, 1952 and 1955, Tyneside hero Jackie Milburn starring in all three of those successes – and finding the net in the finals of ’51 and ’55.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa captain Johnny Dixon celebrates with the FA Cup after victory over Manchester United in the 1957 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

The first club to win seven FA Cups, Aston Villa reached that milestone with victory over Manchester United in 1957.

Birmingham’s most successful side had got their hands on the Cup for the first time some 70 years earlier, when they dispatched West Midlands rivals West Brom in the final – a feat they repeated in 1895. They also did the double in 1896/87.

Manchester City

Captain Ilkay Gundogan lifts the FA Cup after Manchester City's victory over Manchester United in the 2023 final at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City got their hands on FA Cup number seven with victory in the first-ever all-Manchester final in 2023 – four years after they had equalled the record for the biggest winning margin in a final with a 6-0 drubbing of Watford. They did the double in 2018/19 and the treble in 2022/23.

City claimed the trophy for the first time back in 1904, before triumphing again in 1934, 1956 and 1969.

Tottenham

Tottenham celebrate with the FA Cup after winning the 1991 final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

When Tottenham first tasted FA Cup glory after beating Sheffield United in a replay in 1901, they became the only non-League club ever to win the competition (they were members of the Southern League at the time).

Over the next 90 years, Spurs added seven more Cups, including back-to-back successes in 1961 (when they did the double) and 1962, and 1981 and 1982.

Chelsea

Chelsea celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2018 FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Having fallen at the last hurdle in 1915 and 1967, it was a case of third time lucky as Chelsea won the 1969/70 FA Cup, getting the better of Leeds in a final replay.

The Blues had to wait 27 years to lift the trophy for a second time – but they triumphed on six occasions between then and 2018, winning the first Cup final at the new Wembley in 2007 and recording successive victories in 2009 and 2010, the latter as part of a double.

Liverpool

Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 1965 FA Cup final against Leeds at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Another club who won their maiden FA Cup at the third time of asking, Liverpool started their success in the competition in dramatic fashion, Ian St John’s goal three minutes from the end of extra time securing victory over Leeds in the 1965 final.

Winners for the eighth time in 2022, the Reds enjoyed two final triumphs over Merseyside rivals Everton during the 80s, and a Steven Gerrard-inspired comeback win against West Ham in 2006.

Manchester United

Manchester United celebrate with the trophy after winning the 1999 FA Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

As Manchester United became the first English club to win the treble in 1999, they made a smaller bit of history too: they were the first to reach the milestone of 10 FA Cups.

The Red Devils got off the mark by defeating Bristol City at Crystal Palace in the final of 1909, before lifting the Cup again in the 40s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, 2010s and 2020s – impressively beating local rivals City at Wembley in 2024 for their 13th crown.

In addition to that historic treble, Sir Alex Ferguson’s United did the double in 1994 and 1996.

Arsenal

Arsenal players celebrate with the FA Cup after winning the 2017 final against Chelsea at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

From their maiden triumph in 1930 to their 14th in 2020, Arsenal averaged an FA Cup win roughly every six years – the Gunners just love this competition.

The North London giants claimed their first Cup under the legendary Herbert Chapman, seeing off his former side Huddersfield in the final, and had made it five by 1979 – when they won a 3-2 thriller against Manchester United in one of the competition’s all-time great finals.

Back-to-back winners in 2002 and 2003 at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and in 2014 and 2015 at Wembley, Arsenal did the double in 1971, 1998 and 2002.