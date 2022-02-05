Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United live stream, Saturday 5 February, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome Hartlepool United to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira's side reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a come-from-behind victory over Millwall earlier this month. Being drawn against Hartlepool gives Palace an excellent chance of reaching the fifth round, the stage of the competition where Premier League clubs begin to dream of a run to Wembley.

Vieira has done a fine job since his appointment as Palace boss last summer. The Eagles may have won only one of their last five Premier League matches, but they are just two points outside the top half of the table at the time of writing. Vieira has already stated he plans to take the FA Cup seriously, and that ambition is aided by the fact Palace have substantial breathing space above the bottom three.

As a League Two club, Hartlepool entered the FA Cup in the first round, where they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in a replay. Hartlepool then overcame Lincoln City by the same scoreline, before an impressive third-round triumph over Championship side Blackpool.

Jordan Ayew and Wilfreid Zaha are back in London after representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. Both players are likely to be involved in some capacity on Saturday, although Zaha might begin the match on the bench with an eye on Wednesday's trip to Norwich.

James Tomkins and James McArthur are both on the treatment table, but Vieira has no fresh injury concerns going into this match. Fringe members of the squad such as Nathan Ferguson, Jairo Riedewald and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be handed starts, while Ebere Eze is likely to be heavily involved as he seeks to return to full fitness after an achilles injury.

Joe White could make his Hartlepool debut after joining the club on loan from Newcastle. Lee has a full complement of players to choose from ahead of Hartlepool's first meeting with Palace since a League Cup defeat in 2004.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 5 February. See below for international broadcast options.

