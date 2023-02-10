Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) will be looking to register a much-needed victory over arch-rivals Brighton (opens in new tab) this weekend.

Patrick Vieira's side are on a poor run of form and are now just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton are flying high towards the top of the division, fuelling hopes of a possible challenge for a top-four finish.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Crystal Palace will be unable to call upon the services of Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson and Joachim Andersen for Saturday's clash.

Brighton will have to make do without Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder, while Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson are both doubts. Alexis Mac Allister is available again following suspension.

Form

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last eight games in the Premier League, including a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) last weekend.

Brighton have taken 10 points from the last 12 available after a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth (opens in new tab) last time out.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 25,456-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

