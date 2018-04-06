EFL tells Accrington's owner he must buy his players burgers if they win, lose or draw

The Accrington owner says he gives the team £200 to get "McDonald's or the like" when they win. Subsequently, the EFL launched an investigation as regulation 61.6 says any bonuses must be written into players' contracts.

The EFL have now completed their enquiry and reminded the League Two club of their responsibilities.

Their statement read: "The club’s response has confirmed that no contractual provisions exist to support the payment of amounts in this manner.

"However, EFL Regulations do not prohibit the provision of subsistence, and as long as the club adopts a consistent approach for all matches, and arrangements are not linked to success on the pitch, the club can continue to make appropriate provision.

"The EFL has reminded the club of its responsibilities in relation to meeting EFL Regulations. It is a matter for the club to ensure it complies with all appropriate HMRC guidance regarding such matters."

Yes, really.

See also...

A dedicated Wolves fan has recreated Molineux Stadium out of matchsticks

Dirk Kuyt will play for first club Quick Boys until end ofseason– then become Feyenoord's U19 coach

In Other News...