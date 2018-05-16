England World Cup squad revealed: See the list in full
By Joe Brewin
Gareth Southgate has picked the 23 players he'll be taking to Russia this summer
England manager Gareth Southgate has named the men he'll be guiding to glory (yes!) at the 2018 World Cup this summer – including uncapped Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Southgate plumped for a no-nonsense approach to his squad selection, deciding to name the full roster well before FIFA's June 4 deadline.
Reports on Monday had already confirmed that there were no places for goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere, while it was revealed on Tuesday morning that Fulham's 17-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon would also miss out. Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Bertrand are among other hopefuls who haven't made the cut.
Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana are on the standby list.
England face Nigeria in a World Cup warm-up at Wembley on June 7, then Costa Rica at Elland Road five days later. The squads jets off to Russia on June 12, before facing Tunisia in their tournament opener on June 18.
Read on below for the 23 players who'll be representing the Three Lions in Russia...
GK: Jordan Pickford
Club: Everton
Age: 24
Caps: 2
GK: Jack Butland
Club: Stoke
Age: 25
Caps: 7
GK: Nick Pope
Club: Burnley
Age: 26
Caps: 0
DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Club: Liverpool
Age: 19
Caps: 0
Goals: 0
DF: Kyle Walker
Club: Manchester City
Age: 27
Caps: 34
Goals: 0
DF: Kieran Trippier
Club: Tottenham
Age: 27
Caps: 5
Goals: 0
DF: Gary Cahill
Club: Chelsea
Age: 32
Caps: 58
Goals: 4
DF: John Stones
Club: Manchester City
Age: 23
Caps: 24
Goals: 0
DF: Phil Jones
Club: Manchester United
Age: 26
Caps: 24
Goals: 0
DF: Harry Maguire
Club: Leicester
Age: 25
Caps: 4
Goals: 0
DF: Danny Rose
Club: Tottenham
Age: 27
Caps: 16
Goals: 0
DF/MF: Ashley Young
Club: Manchester United
Age: 32
Caps: 33
Goals: 7
DF/MF: Fabian Delph
Club: Manchester City
Age: 28
Caps: 9
Goals: 0
MF: Jordan Henderson
Club: Liverpool
Age: 27
Caps: 38
Goals: 0
MF/DF: Eric Dier
Club: Tottenham
Age: 24
Caps: 25
Goals: 3
MF: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Club: Chelsea
Age: 22
Caps: 2
Goals: 0
MF: Dele Alli
Club: Tottenham
Age: 22
Caps: 23
Goals: 2
MF/FW: Jesse Lingard
Club: Manchester United
Age: 25
Caps: 10
Goals: 1
FW: Danny Welbeck
Club: Arsenal
Age: 27
Caps: 37
Goals: 15
FW: Raheem Sterling
Club: Manchester City
Age: 23
Caps: 37
Goals: 2
FW: Marcus Rashford
Club: Manchester United
Age: 20
Caps: 17
Goals: 2
FW: Harry Kane
Club: Tottenham
Age: 24
Caps: 23
Goals: 12
FW: Jamie Vardy
Club: Leicester
Age: 31
Caps: 21
Goals: 7
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.