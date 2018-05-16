England World Cup squad revealed: See the list in full

England manager Gareth Southgate has named the men he'll be guiding to glory (yes!) at the 2018 World Cup this summer – including uncapped Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Southgate plumped for a no-nonsense approach to his squad selection, deciding to name the full roster well before FIFA's June 4 deadline.

Reports on Monday had already confirmed that there were no places for goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere, while it was revealed on Tuesday morning that Fulham's 17-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon would also miss out. Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Bertrand are among other hopefuls who haven't made the cut.

Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana are on the standby list.

England face Nigeria in a World Cup warm-up at Wembley on June 7, then Costa Rica at Elland Road five days later. The squads jets off to Russia on June 12, before facing Tunisia in their tournament opener on June 18.

Read on below for the 23 players who'll be representing the Three Lions in Russia...

GK: Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton

Age: 24

Caps: 2

GK: Jack Butland

Club: Stoke

Age: 25

Caps: 7

GK: Nick Pope

Club: Burnley

Age: 26

Caps: 0

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

Age: 19

Caps: 0

Goals: 0

DF: Kyle Walker

Club: Manchester City

Age: 27

Caps: 34

Goals: 0

DF: Kieran Trippier

Club: Tottenham

Age: 27

Caps: 5

Goals: 0

DF: Gary Cahill

Club: Chelsea

Age: 32

Caps: 58

Goals: 4

DF: John Stones

Club: Manchester City

Age: 23

Caps: 24

Goals: 0

DF: Phil Jones

Club: Manchester United

Age: 26

Caps: 24

Goals: 0

DF: Harry Maguire

Club: Leicester

Age: 25

Caps: 4

Goals: 0

DF: Danny Rose

Club: Tottenham

Age: 27

Caps: 16

Goals: 0

DF/MF: Ashley Young

Club: Manchester United

Age: 32

Caps: 33

Goals: 7

DF/MF: Fabian Delph

Club: Manchester City

Age: 28

Caps: 9

Goals: 0

MF: Jordan Henderson

Club: Liverpool

Age: 27

Caps: 38

Goals: 0

MF/DF: Eric Dier

Club: Tottenham

Age: 24

Caps: 25

Goals: 3

MF: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Club: Chelsea

Age: 22

Caps: 2

Goals: 0

MF: Dele Alli

Club: Tottenham

Age: 22

Caps: 23

Goals: 2

MF/FW: Jesse Lingard

Club: Manchester United

Age: 25

Caps: 10

Goals: 1

FW: Danny Welbeck

Club: Arsenal

Age: 27

Caps: 37

Goals: 15

FW: Raheem Sterling

Club: Manchester City

Age: 23

Caps: 37

Goals: 2

FW: Marcus Rashford

Club: Manchester United

Age: 20

Caps: 17

Goals: 2

FW: Harry Kane

Club: Tottenham

Age: 24

Caps: 23

Goals: 12

FW: Jamie Vardy

Club: Leicester

Age: 31

Caps: 21

Goals: 7

