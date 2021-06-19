Euro 2020: 5 things we learned from Germany vs Portugal

Well that was a shock. Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal at Euro 2020 may well be the biggest surprise of the tournament so far.

Germany went into Euro 2020 with many claiming they were in crisis. Joachim Low is stepping down after the tournament, after having to make awkward u-turns to recall Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels. No one expected much from Die Mannschaft.

Portugal, meanwhile, are not only the holders - they're supposedly stronger than they were last time around, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva added to the cast. So how have Germany trounced them 4-2?

Perhaps we underestimated Germany. Perhaps we overestimated Portugal. Or was it a bit of both?

1. Germany's cutbacks will win them games

The warning signs were there from Robin Gosens's early goal, which was ruled out from offside.

Throughout the match, Germany created chance after chance from getting the balls out to the flanks and whipping crosses across the face of goal. They scored two goals without a German player even getting the decisive touch - and with players like Joshua Kimmich and Gosens hitting the ball in at pace, it's a dangerous weapon in the German arsenal.

Other teams need to take note. Defending in wide areas and getting to the ball first within the six-yard box is key to stopping the German attack.

2. Ronaldo's still the star

(Image credit: N/A)

Cristiano Ronaldo's 107th international goal doesn't exactly tell us anything new about him. The run was fantastically timed and all he had to do was tap it in from five yards.

But one thing we should take note of: this team is still Ronaldo's. Even with the addition of the other stars around CR7, this isn't suddenly a democracy. The play is still geared to feeding Ronaldo in the no.9 position, with everyone else revolving around him.

Perhaps tweaking that four-man frontline could add a little more unpredictability around the Portuguese attack...

3. Germany's depth is still excellent

(Image credit: PA)

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane are deemed not good enough to start for this Germany side. And yet they're supposed to be in crisis.

The German squad has been criticised for its apparent lack of quality this time around but there are still phenomenal talent in the ranks. Timo Werner didn't get on today. Niklas Sule hasn't started. Emre Can is an excellent option to recycle possession when Germany are a few goals up. Jamal Musiala hasn't had a minute yet.

Though the likes of Miroslav Klose, Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus and Julian Draxler have all left the fold, there's still far more technical quality in Germany's side than many other teams in this competition. And given that so many of them are brought up on the high-octane, press-heavy philosophy that has dominated German football for years, it's easy to see how they all click together.

4. Portugal's balance is lacking

(Image credit: PA Images)

There are clearly issues with Portugal's side. For all the stardust within this squad, they just aren't gelling as yet.

William Carvalho and Danilo have felt slightly too conservative in the centre of the park. Diogo Jota has linked up nicely on that lefthand side but Bruno Fernandes doesn't seem quite so connected into the play. Bernardo has only shown glimpses.

Perhaps the system needs to change. Danilo anchoring with Bernardo one side and Renato Sanches the other would offer more dynamism in midfield, for a start. Bruno Fernandes could slot in ahead at no.10, with Jota or Joao Felix doing the legwork on a front two with Ronaldo. That's for the manager to decide - it's just not worked for Portugal just yet...

5. Germany's midfield could be the best in the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo won three Champions League titles in a row with the midfield maestro Toni Kroos dictating: he knows what he's capable of all too well.

Kroos is still central to everything that Germany do, having drifted from a no.10 in 2014, to a no.8 in 2018. He's now operating as more of a no.6 with Kimmich drifting in from right-wing-back and Ilkay Gundogan continuing his splendid club form. It's working like clockwork for Joachim Low so far.

Germany have had their defensive issues: they've also struggled for goals. But looking at how they completely dominated the central areas today, other teams should beware. Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips could be chasing shadows, should they meet Germany in the next round; Italy's triumvirate of Jorginho, Barella and Locatelli could even be stretched.

Whoever comes up against Germany: be prepared to really battle to control the play. Or attack them on the break like France did. Germany surprising us at a big tournament? It wouldn't be the first time...

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?