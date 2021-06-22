Euro 2020 – Gianluigi Donnarumma: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Donnarumma will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Italy at the European Championship.

The goalkeeper has won 29 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2016.

Italy claimed maximum points in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.

Donnarumma and his team-mates will face Austria at Wembley in the round of 16.

Which club does Gianluigi Donnarumma play for?

Donnarumma plays his club football for AC Milan, having come through the club's academy.

The goalkeeper has made 251 appearances for the Rossoneri, having made his debut for the senior side in 2015.

Donnarumma has not won a major trophy at San Siro, although he was part of the AC Milan team that won the Italian Super Cup in 2016.

He could be set to seek pastures new this summer, with his contract at AC Milan coming to an end.

How old is Gianluigi Donnarumma?

Donnarumma was born on 25 February 1999. He is 22 years old.

What is Gianluigi Donnarumma's squad number?

Donnarumma will wear the No.21 shirt for Italy at Euro 2020. At club level for AC Milan, he wears the No.99.

What is Gianluigi Donnarumma's net worth?

Donnarumma has an estimated net worth of £13.4m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract length?

Donnarumma's contract runs until 30 June 2021. He will be out of contract at AC Milan in the middle of Euro 2020.

What is Gianluigi Donnarumma's salary?

Donnarumma earns an estimated £195,000 per week at AC Milan, according to salarysport.com. He has reportedly been offered similar terms by PSG.