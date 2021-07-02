Euro 2020 – Oleksandr Zinchenko: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Ukraine are through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship, where they will face England on Saturday.

Andriy Shevchenko's side advanced to the last eight of the competition with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden in the round of 16.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross was headed home by Artem Dovbyk in the final minute of extra time.

Euro 2020 is the first time in the competition's history that Ukraine have reached the knockout phase.

Which club does Oleksandr Zinchenko play for?

Zinchenko plays his club football for Manchester City, having joined the club in 2016.

The versatile midfielder, who usually plays at left-back for his club, has made 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Zinchenko has won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to moving to Manchester City, Zinchenko turned out for Russian side Ufa. He has also spent time on loan at PSV.

How old is Oleksandr Zinchenko?

Zinchenko was born on 15 December 1996. He is 24 years old.

What is Oleksandr Zinchenko's squad number?

Zinchenko is wearing the No.17 shirt for Ukraine at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester City, he wears the No.11.

What is Oleksandr Zinchenko's net worth?

Zinchenko has an estimated net worth of £3.6m, according to celebworth.net.

What is Oleksandr Zinchenko's contract length?

Zinchenko's contract at Manchester City runs until the summer of 2024. He signed a new five-year deal in 2019.

What is Oleksandr Zinchenko's salary?

Zinchenko earns an estimated £20,000 per week at Manchester City, according to spotrac.com.