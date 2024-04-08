Euro 2024: What colour are England wearing against Serbia?

Euro 2024 is just around the corner and England will hope to go one step further this time around after a near miss at the European Championship last time out.

At Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate's side narrowly lost out to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

That tournament was played across multiple countries and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the continental competition was delayed for a year until 2021.

Three years on, the European Championship is back and in Germany, England will have another chance to end a trophy drought stretching back all the way to their World Cup win on home soil in 1966.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign on June 16 in Match 5 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen in Group C.

After that, England are scheduled to face Denmark in Frankfurt on June 20 in Match 17 and then meet Slovenia in Cologne five days later in Match 29.

What colour are England wearing against Serbia?

England were drawn as the away side for their Euro 2024 opening fixture against Serbia on June 16.

Therefore, in the event of a colour clash, the Three Lions would have to play in their away strip.

But Serbia's first colours feature red shirts and blue shorts, so Gareth Southgate's side will be lining up in their usual white kit for the Group C clash in Gelsenkirchen.

England are also the "away" team for their second match, against Denmark on June 20. But like Serbia, the Danes' first colours are also red, meaning a change will not be necessary.

The Three Lions' final Group C opponents, Slovenia, play in all white, meaning one team will need to wear their second strip. However, England have been drawn as the home side for that fixture, so Slovenia will be expected to be in blue for the clash in Cologne.

Southgate's side will be expected to progress to the knockout stages and a kit change might be necessary if England meet hosts Germany, Croatia, Georgia or Turkey – whose kits are all predominantly white – from the last 16 onwards.

