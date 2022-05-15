Everton v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Brentford live stream, Sunday 14 May, 4.30pm BST

Everton will be looking to boost their survival hopes when Brentford make the trip to Goodison Park for the final game of a busy Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Things were starting to look pretty bleak for the Toffees a few weeks ago. By the time their match against Chelsea kicked off on May 1, Everton were five points adrift of safety. But a win that afternoon kick-started a revival which has seen Frank Lampard’s side take seven points from the last nine on offer.

Everton’s away form has finally picked up. They beat Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium last weekend, before grinding out a 0-0 draw with Watford on Wednesday night. Two of their final three games this season are at Goodison, where they have been reasonably strong throughout the campaign: Everton sit 11th in the Premier League home table, but only Norwich have accrued fewer points on the road.

There was a time when Brentford were starting to look nervously over their shoulder, but Thomas Frank has done a superb job in pulling them clear of trouble in recent months. Since the start of March, only the top five have picked up more points than the Bees, who have played fewer matches than each of them. Brentford head into the weekend in 13th place, their relegation worries long since eased.

Everton will have to make do without Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina, Donny van de Beek, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Fabian Delph. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit again but Lampard could stick with Richarlison as a lone frontman, flanked by Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray.

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of Frank Onyeka and Mathias Jorgensen for their first league game at Goodison since 1954. Sergi Canos is a major doubt, but Ethan Pinnock and Saman Ghoddos could feature in some capacity.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

