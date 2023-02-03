Everton vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 12.30pm GMT

Looking for an Everton vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered.

Everton vs Arsenal is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Sean Dyche faces the most daunting of debuts as Everton manager when Premier League leaders Arsenal visit Goodison Park.

The Toffees brought in the former Burnley boss after defeat to West Ham left them second-bottom and led to the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Arsenal are flying high in the league and sit five point clear of Manchester City on top, but they are looking to bounce back from an FA Cup defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men here.

Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Nathan Patterson and James Garner are on the treatment table for Everton.

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day and the Italian could make his debut here, with Thomas Partey doubtful as he nurses a rib injury.

Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus are out.

Form

Arsenal: LWWWD

Everton: LLLLD

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Everton v Arsenal.

Stadium

Everton v Arsenal will be played at Goodison Park.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Arsenal kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab)

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.