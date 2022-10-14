FIFA 23 free signings: 58 players to sign for nothing in Career Mode

By Mark White
published

FIFA 23 free signings can pad out your squad in Career Mode – here are over 50 stars to snare on a Bosman

(Image credit: EA Sports)

FIFA 23 free signings are a must in Career Mode. Sure, you're going to want to spend big on marquee buys – but it's vital that you make cut costs elsewhere.

Every manager loves bargains but these players are even better. Completely unattached at the start of Career Mode, you can bring these players in for absolutely nothing – and though some of the stars on this list are elder statesmen who haven't been offered contract extensions at their previous clubs, there are a few players that we've found who can significantly improve alongside the wonderkids you have in your squad. 

So will you be dipping into the Bosman bin for any of these free transfers when you start your next career?

FIFA 23 free signings to look out for: October 2022 update

The top free signings in FIFA 23
PlayerPositionRatingPotential+AgeValueWageSkill movesWeak footWorkrate (att/def)FootedIn-game statsHeight
Alexis VegaLW, ST, LM7783624£14,190,000£15,48043M / LR1,985173cm/5'8"
Cesar MontesCB7782525£12,040,000£13,76023M / HR1,854191cm/6'3"
Carlos RodriguezCAM, CM7681525£9,460,000£14,19033H / HR2,015171cm/5'7"
Guillermo OchoaGK8080036£473,000£9,46013M / MR935185cm/6'0"
Tomas VaclikGK8080033£6,020,000£14,62013M / MR980188cm/6'2"
Kevin AlvarezRB7380723£5,160,000£9,46023H / MR1,857176cm/5'9"
Alfredo TalaveraGK7979039£1,634,000£8,17014M / MR1,017186cm/6'1"
Jason DenayerCB7779227£9,460,000£14,62023M / MR1,849184cm/6'0"
Milad JuricCB7079917£2,666,000£43024M / HL1,597188cm/6'2"
Ibrahim DanladGK68791119£1,892,000£1,80612M / MR727179cm/5'10"
Henry MartinST7878029£12,040,000£19,35033H / LR1,954177cm/5'9"
Akram AfifLW, CF, CAM7678225£8,170,000£15,48044H / MR1,871177cm/5'9"
Luis ChavezCM, CDM7578326£6,450,000£14,19033H / HL1,993178cm/5'10"
Milan BorjanGK7777034£1,548,000£12,04012M / MR1,041196cm/6'5"
Uriel AntunaRM, LM, RW7577224£6,450,000£12,47033M / MR1,797174cm/5'8"
Roberto AlvaradoRW, LW, CM7477323£5,160,000£12,47044M / LL1,987176cm/5'9"
Ignacio LopezCB7177620£2,236,000£6,19224M / HL1,619177cm/5'9"
Florin NitaGK7676035#VALUE!£7,13812M / MR767184cm/6'0"
Ivica IvusicGK7276427£2,150,000£7,91212M / MR811195cm/6'4"
Lansare HoganST, RW65761116£1,290,000£81723M / LL1,618180cm/5'10"
Nestor AraujoCB7575030£3,956,000£12,90023L / MR1,708188cm/6'2"
Jesus GallardoLB, LM, LW7575027£4,730,000£12,90033H / LL2,033176cm/5'9"
Alexandru Cicaldau
CM, CAM7275324£2,752,000£9,46034H / HR2,022178cm/5'10"
Almoez AliST7275325£2,666,000£11,18024M / MR1,684184cm/6'0"
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
GK7175426£1,720,000£6,96612M / MR838192cm/6'3"
Artem DovbykST7075525£2,064,000£8,51434H / ML1,680185cm/6'0"
Homam AhmedLWB6875722£1,978,000£4,55824M / ML1,699192cm/6'3"
Bassam Al RawiCB6875724£1,892,000£4,55823M / MR1,837176cm/5'9"
Jakub BrabecCB7474029£3,010,000£12,47023M / HR1,845186cm/6'1"
Joakim NilssonCB7474028£3,096,000£12,47022M / ML1,620185cm/6'0"
Joel FameyehST6974525£1,806,000£7,22433H / LR1,642180cm/5'10"
Tarek SalmanCB, LWB6674824£1,548,000£3,35424M / MR1,689179cm/5'10"
Mohammed Waad
CDM, CB, LWB6574922£1,290,000£2,92423H / ML1,770183cm/6'0"
Stavros GavrielLW, RW61741320£688,000£2,06423M / MR1,459178cm/5'10"
Ryan ThomasCM, CAM, CDM7373027£2,752,000£12,04034H / HR1,966174cm/5'8"
Dmytro RiznykGK6873523£1,290,000£3,61213M / MR838186cm/6'1"
Michael WoudGK6473923£946,000£2,06412M / ML720196cm/6'5"
Attila MocsiCB62731122£709,500£2,06422M / MR1,318188cm/6'2"
Hassan Al HaydosRW, CAM, LW7272031£1,634,000£11,61033M / HR1,766170cm/5'6"
Loic NegoRM, RB, CM7272031£1,634,000£10,75033H / HR1,940181cm/5'11"
Filip HelanderCB7272029£1,720,000£10,32021L / HL1,517192cm/6'3"
Florin TanaseCF, ST, CM7272027£2,150,000£11,61033M / LR1,884185cm/6'0"
Karim BoudiafCM, CDM7272031£1,634,000£10,75033M / MR1,890190cm/6'2"
Paris PolykarpouCDM, CB60721221£494,500£1,54823L / MR1,477182cm/5'11"
Mitchell LangerakGK7171033£516,000£6,96613M / MR784193cm/6'3"
Marco RojasLM, RM7171030£1,548,000£9,46044H / MR1,846168cm/5'6"
Trent SainsburyCB7171030£1,290,000£8,60023M / MR1,812183cm/6'0"
Abdulaziz HatemCM, CDM7171031£1,290,000£9,46035H / ML1,908183cm/6'0"
Laszló Kleinheisler
CAM, CM7171028£1,634,000£9,89034H / HR2,005173cm/5'8"
Daniel SundgrenRWB, CB7171031£1,204,000£8,60023M / MR1,808179cm/5'10"
Boualem KhoukhiCB, CDM7171031£1,118,000£8,60023H / MR1,836183cm/6'0"
Yahya Attiat-AllahLB7071127£1,462,000£7,48233H / ML1,861176cm/5'9"
Meshaal BarshamGK6571624£795,500£2,23613M / MR761178cm/5'10"
Adam LangCB7070029£1,118,000£7,82623M / MR1,631188cm/6'2"
Abdelkarim Hassan
LWB, CB7070028£1,204,000£7,82623H / HL1,938186cm/6'1"
Assim MadiboCDM, CM6670425£946,000£3,69822M / HR1,690168cm/5'6"
Mikael SoisaloRM, LM6470624£795,500£2,92433M / MR1,562181cm/5'11"
Stavros GeorgiouST, CF55701517£258,000£47333M / LR1,450183cm/6'0"

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico gestures during the match between Mexico and Costa Rica as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Azteca Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico (Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

We've ranked this list by potential rather than by position, given that there are only 58 stars that we can find who have a potential of 70 or more. This includes a fair few famous faces, with Alexis Vega the best possible free signing on the list. He has a potential of 83 – so is worth signing for nothing and selling for a profit once he's developed a little. 

Iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is on the list, having found himself out of contract over the summer. Now well into his 30s, he's perhaps the most recognisable player available for free and makes a sturdy back-up custodian. Former Lyon, Celtic and Manchester City defender Jason Denayer is also on the list.

Jason Denayer #5 of Olympique Lyonnais looks on during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Olympique Lyonnais and West Ham United at OL Stadium on April 14, 2022 in Lyon, France.

Jason Denayer in action for Lyon (Image credit: RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images)

