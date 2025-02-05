Quiz! How well do you know Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt go down as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the beautiful game.

Despite all his flaws, Ronaldo's dedication to the sport is something to be idolised, with his endeavours at international level also something others could only ever dream of.

Still plying his trade at 40 in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, who knows how long the former Manchester United superstar will continue playing. Think you know him? Let's put that to the test, shall we?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?

Ronaldo has now chalked off the 1000 marker in terms of all-time club appearances and has been a constant figure in the spotlight ever since his teenage move to Old Trafford, but do you really know him?

We're giving you an unlimited time limit to answer just 10 questions regarding the ex-Juventus star and we feel this one will really test your footballing IQ.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you get right? Let's find out, shall we?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?

Quiz! Can you name these 20 stadiums?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Champions League scorers by their clubs?

Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?