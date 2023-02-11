Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our quiz of the week?

10 questions coming up, no time limit for this one.

It's been a long old week in football. But how closely were you paying attention?

We've come up with 10 questions looking back on the week that was. That's from last Saturday, by the way, all the way up to yesterday.

Our teasers take their focus across competitions and shouldn't be too difficult. So how many did you get?

See if you can make it onto the leaderboard and be sure to send to your mates.

