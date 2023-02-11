Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our quiz of the week?
How carefully have you been paying attention to football this week, exactly?
10 questions coming up, no time limit for this one.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
It's been a long old week in football. But how closely were you paying attention?
We've come up with 10 questions looking back on the week that was. That's from last Saturday, by the way, all the way up to yesterday.
Our teasers take their focus across competitions and shouldn't be too difficult. So how many did you get?
See if you can make it onto the leaderboard and be sure to send to your mates.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.