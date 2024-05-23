Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Manchester City, Manchester United, both or neither?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

FA Cup Final weekend is almost among us and just like last year, it's an all-Manchester affair.

For the red half of the city, it's a chance to salvage something from a poor season, while Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues are looking to seal a league and cup double.

Perhaps just as important will be the local bragging rights between the two local rivals, as there will be no love lost between the two teams on Saturday.

For today's quiz we're looking at the few players who have turned out for both City and United by asking you whether these 20 men played for either City, United or both. Good luck.

