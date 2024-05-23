Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Manchester City, Manchester United, both or neither?

By
published

Ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby FA Cup Final, how well do you know your City and United players?

Managers of Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively, Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola
(Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.