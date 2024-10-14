Quiz! Can you name England women's most-capped 30 players?

Ahead of the next women's international break - can you name the 30 most capped Lionesses in history?

England players celebrate after beating Australia in the Women&#039;s World Cup semi-finals in August 2023.
The Lionesses after reaching the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's football quiz is all about the Lionesses - England's most successful senior team in recent years with a Euros triumph and a World Cup final on their record.

On the international stage England haven't always been as successful as they have been over the last few years.

But the Lionesses have always managed to produce truly world class footballers - many of whom you'll find on this list.

QUIZ Who wore this England kit?

Our quiz wants you to name the most capped players in England women's senior team history - the top 30 to be precise.

The majority played for England at some point during the last decade, but there are also a few names from the 80s and 90s that make the answer list.

For this one you have six minutes on the clock and 30 players to name. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Remember, there's a hint on offer to you if you sign into Kwizly.

