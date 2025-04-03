Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?

By published

60 managers to identify in this hefty quiz. Can you name them all?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola will appear in this quiz one day… but today is not that day (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is really tricky. Good luck! You're going to need it.

All we want you to do is name the last three managers (not including the current incumbent) of every club in the Premier League.

There's a real mix in here. Some of them are now in other Premier League roles, others revered but gone, others still long forgotten. Over to you!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?

We've got former Premier League winners and club legends, globally renowned coaches and former PE teachers.

Can you name the 60 managers who make up the previous three of all 20 Premier League clubs? You've got 10 minutes to get the job done.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don't forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

