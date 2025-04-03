Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?

Pep Guardiola will appear in this quiz one day… but today is not that day

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is really tricky. Good luck! You're going to need it.

All we want you to do is name the last three managers (not including the current incumbent) of every club in the Premier League.

There's a real mix in here. Some of them are now in other Premier League roles, others revered but gone, others still long forgotten. Over to you!

We've got former Premier League winners and club legends, globally renowned coaches and former PE teachers.

Can you name the 60 managers who make up the previous three of all 20 Premier League clubs? You've got 10 minutes to get the job done.

