Quiz! Can you name every Senior Men's Player of the Year for England since 2003

Football quiz time – and this one follows the FA announcing their Men's Player of the Year for 2023/24, an award that has been running since 2003.

From the failed golden generation of the 2000's through to Gareth Southgate's unicorn inflatable riding men - England have had some world-class players over the years.

Over the years the award has been a 'big six' monopoly, with only two players having won the award playing for a team outside of the traditional big six clubs - an early clue for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Who wore this England kit?

Our quiz wants you to name the recipients of the award, as well as those that came second and third.

Some years only have a first place player, some years have three – in 2013 the FA didn't even award a winner – the penalty defeat to Italy in Euro 2012 must have really hurt…

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Remember, there's a hint on offer to you if you sign into Kwizly. We'll reveal the next letter you're looking for.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

