Quiz! Can you name every city to host a Champions League final?

Ten minutes on the clock, 55 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - why not send it to a United fan?

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 48 people to have played and managed in the Premier League?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

Poor Istanbul. The Turkish city was supposed to be holding the Champions League final in 2020.

And then the world descended into chaos. COVID-19 meant that the tournament as a whole was in doubt - and the city didn't get to host in the end. Instead, they moved the Champions League to Portugal and made it a single-leg knockout format.

So Istanbul got scheduled for 2021. But COVID didn't catch the memo. Again, restrictions prevented a Turkish Champions League showpiece... and Portugal got the final again instead.

Never mind, Istanbul. You can host it one day.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?