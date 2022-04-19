Quiz! Can you name every club to win an English league title, the FA Cup, the League Cup or the Champions League?
By Mark White published
Liverpool are gunning for a Quadruple – but who has won any of those four titles ever?
You have 12 minutes to guess 113 clubs – some appear more than once, of course.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
Liverpool have had their name on all four of the major trophies they're gunning for this season.
They last won the Premier League in 2020, the Champions League in 2019 and the League Cup… well, just a couple of months ago. The FA Cup was last captured in 2006 but with a trip to Wembley on the horizon, that may yet change in the coming weeks.
No one has ever done the quadruple before. Some have come close but it remains the last great unconquered feat of our times.
Separately, though, who's won all four trophies?
