Quiz! Can you name every club Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted against?

Trent Alexander-Arnold, as photographed for his FourFourTwo interview

Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – and we're looking for every assist Trent Alexander-Arnold has ever made.

The playmaking right-back turns 26 today and since his introduction under Jurgen Klopp, he's transformed the way we think of his position.

Given how many assists he's managed from full-back, we thought we'd test you on them for today's Premier League quiz…

We've collated every assist Trent's ever managed in a red shirt. We'll give you a point for every one – even if he managed multiple in one game.

There are hints available on this Liverpool quiz. Sign into Kwizly and we'll give you the next letter you're looking for, for every time you want to use the Hint button.

82 clubs to guess, 10 minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle United?

Quiz! Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths?

Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United have faced in Europe winning the Treble in 1999?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?

Quiz! Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for?