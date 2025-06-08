Quiz! Can you name every player to win a UEFA Nations League final?

The UEFA Nations Legue has added a bit of spice to the international footballing calendar.

With the fourth final of the tournament just around the corner, we want to remember how well you can remember the previous three in this quiz.

Portugal, France and Spain have all been crowned winners of the Nations League and we want to test your knowledge on the teams to play in those games.

In just 12 minutes, we need you to name the 45 players who have won a Nations League final.

The inaugural tournament was held between 2018 and 2019, so you shouldn't have to stretch to far back in your memory to find the answers!

However if one player escaping your mind, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates! Ready? Go!

You've just navigated the intricacies of the Nations League – but the world of football trivia stretches far and wide, and we've got a fresh lineup of challenges to keep your brain sharper than a freshly honed stud, from colossal transfers to iconic cup runs and the ultimate individual accolades.

First up, a real test of financial memory: can you name the five biggest transfer fees for every year of the 2000s? Get ready to recall some truly monumental deals from a decade of footballing evolution. Then, for those who love a good cerebral workout, dive into FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 4, featuring clues on nicknames, eco-friendly clubs, and even Inter Miami – a truly modern mix!

Now, let's talk about glory – both continental and domestic. Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz? It's a comprehensive challenge on Europe's most prestigious club competition. And closer to home, how about proving your knowledge of football's oldest knockout tournament by trying to name every club to have ever reached an FA Cup final?

Finally, for a quiz that truly separates the casual fans from the connoisseurs, prepare to dig deep: can you name every Ballon d'Or top three from 2007 to 2023 - without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s a fascinating look at the other incredible talents who've graced the podium. Plenty here to keep you entertained and truly prove your footballing wisdom!